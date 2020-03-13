Noticias de Mercados
March 13, 2020 / 11:53 AM / in 16 minutes

Chile's peso strengthens after cenbank intervention announcement, global market rebound

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SANTIAGO, March 13 (Reuters) - Chile’s peso opened up 2.07% at 836.50/836.80 per dollar on Friday after the central bank over night said it would expand a currency intervention program aimed at ensuring liquidity as global markets were routed by the spread of coronavirus.

U.S. stock index futures also jumped more than 5% on Friday morning after the S&P 500 and Dow on Thursday posted their worst sessions since the 1987 “Black Monday” crash, lifted by hopes of a U.S. stimulus package to contain the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Froilan Romero, writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jason Neely)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below