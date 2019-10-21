Italy's Enel says Chile operations not impacted by unrest

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Monday its business in Chile had not been impacted by the unrest which has hit the country and prompted the government to declare a state of emergency.

“We are closely monitoring the evolution of the situation,” Enel said in an emailed comment.

The Chilean military declared another night-time curfew in the capital Santiago on Sunday as the government struggled to contain violent protests which began two weeks ago over hikes in fares on public transport.

Enel Chile is the country’s largest electricity group in terms of installed capacity. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)