UPDATE 1-Chile's peso hits new historic low despite central bank intervention

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s peso slid to a new historic low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday despite intervention by the country’s central bank a day earlier, a sign of continuing concern over a deepening economic crisis.

Weeks of protests that have left at least 20 people dead and wrought billions of dollars in damages prompted Chile’s central bank on Wednesday to inject $4 billion through swap tenders and a repurchase program to boost liquidity in the financial system.

Despite the intervention, the peso continued to depreciate against the dollar in mid-morning trading, falling 1.26% to 803.5 per dollar in mid-morning trading.

Finance Minister Ignacio Briones said earlier this week the weakening of the peso was a “sign of worry” that he and his colleagues were watching very carefully.

He called on Chileans to help restore “normality” so that people could return to work after weeks of strikes, marches and damage to property and public transport that said have cost the economy $3 billion. (Reporting by Froilan Romero and Dave Sherwood; Editing by Toby Chopra and Bernadette Baum)