SANTIAGO, March 29 (Reuters) - Chilean central bank policymakers decided to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 3.00 percent on Friday.

The decision was in line with market expectations.

A poll of traders conducted by the central bank on March 26 suggested policymakers would hold the rate at 3 percent until March 2020, amid slowly creeping inflation and cautious expectations for economic growth. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Tom Brown)