SANTIAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank said on Thursday that it would keep the benchmark interest rate at 3.0 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

A poll of traders conducted by the central bank on May 6 predicted policymakers would hold the rate at 3 percent until May 2020, amid lagging inflation and slowing growth in Chile’s mining sector. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood, editing by G Crosse)