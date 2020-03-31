UPDATE 1-Chile´s central bank slashes interest rate, warns of 'severe' economic contraction

(Updates with quotes from bank statement, context)

By Dave Sherwood

SANTIAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Chile´s central bank on Tuesday slashed its benchmark interest rate to 0.50%, its lowest since 2009, warning of a “severe” economic contraction in March as a result of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The bank had already dropped the interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to 1%, in an emergency session earlier this month shortly after the first cases of the respiratory illness were reported in Chile.

“The propagation of the pandemic in Chile leads us to believe that the economy began a process of severe contraction in the second half of March that will extend throughout the second quarter,” the bank said in a statement explaining its decision.

The coronavirus is only the latest of Chile´s economic headaches. Mass protests and riots over inequality that broke out late in 2019 had already ravaged the country´s economy, leaving businesses with billions in losses and hammering growth and investment.

Following the protests, inflation had begun to creep upward as the peso depreciated to historic lows. But the bank said in its Tuesday decision that a plummeting oil price would counterbalance the fall of the local currency, reducing inflationary pressures.

“For that reason, the board estimates ... that monetary policy will be highly expansionary for an extensive period of time,” the bank said.

Chile has confirmed 2,738 cases of the coronavirus and 12 deaths since the outbreak began in early March, among the highest tallies in Latin America.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney