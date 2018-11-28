Noticias de Mercados
November 28, 2018 / 6:42 PM / 2 days ago

Nutrien to auction stake in lithium miner SQM on Monday

SANTIAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien will auction its 23.77 percent share in Chile´s SQM on Dec. 3, the Chilean stock exchange said on Wednesday, a final step toward completing the sale of a coveted stake in the world´s No. 2 lithium producer to China´s Tianqi .

In a statement, the local stock exchange said the minimum bid would be set at $65 per share, for a total package price of $4.066 billion.

China’s Tianqi said in May it would buy nearly a quarter of SQM from Nutrien. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Bill Trott)

