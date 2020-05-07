Chile posts $1.2 bln trade balance in April, copper exports fall

SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.219 billion in April, the central bank reported Thursday, as both imports and exports from the top copper producer dropped off sharply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The value of copper shipments fell 7.8% year-on-year to $2.389 billion in April, as prices for the red metal plunged globally.

Total exports from the South American nation hit $5.354 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 6.3%, while imports fell 22.7% to $4.135 billion. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)