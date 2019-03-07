Chile posts February trade surplus of $276 mln - central bank

March 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a February trade surplus of $276 million, with copper exports reaching $2.59 billion in the same month, the country's central bank said on Thursday. Exports from Chile reached $5.55 billion in the second month of the year, while imports hit $5.27 billion. February January February 2019 2019 2018 Trade balance $276 mln $1.031 bln $1.255 bln Exports (billions of $5.546 $6.671 $6.323 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.270 $5.639 $5.068 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.586 $2.542 $3.177 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)