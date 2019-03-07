Noticias de Mercados
Chile posts February trade surplus of $276 mln - central bank

    March 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a February trade surplus
 of $276 million, with copper exports reaching $2.59
billion in the same month, the country's central bank said on
Thursday. 
    Exports from Chile reached $5.55 billion in the second month
of the year, while imports hit $5.27 billion.
    
        
                          February    January     February
                          2019        2019        2018
 Trade balance            $276 mln    $1.031 bln  $1.255 bln
 Exports (billions of     $5.546      $6.671      $6.323
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.270      $5.639      $5.068
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $2.586      $2.542      $3.177
 (billions of dollars)                            
 

 (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
