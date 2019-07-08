Chile copper, lithium exports slide in June -central bank

July 8 (Reuters) - Chile posted an April trade surplus of $317 million, the country's central bank said on Monday, even as the value of the country's prized copper and lithium exports both slid from the same month the previous year. Total copper exports in June fell 14 percent from the previous year to $2.628 billion. The value of lithium exports hit $76 million, down 23.2 percent from the same month in 2018. Miners in the world's top copper producer suffered a difficult first half of 2019. State miner Codelco and others were forced to suspend or scale back operations in January following unusually heavy rains in Chile's northern desert, with operational issues and falling ore grades continuing to weigh on output at Chile's top deposits. Heavy rains and falling prices also have docked the value of lithium exports this year. June 2019 May 2019 June 2018 Trade balance $317 mln $371 mln $297 mln Exports (billions of $5.304 $6.353 $6.282 dollars) Imports (billions of $4.986 $5.982 $5.985 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.628 $3.088 $3.056 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Bill Trott)