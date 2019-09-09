Noticias de Mercados
Chile reports August trade surplus of $143 mln as copper exports climb

    By Aislinn Laing
    SANTIAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chile registered a trade
surplus of $143 million in August, amid an uptick in the value
of copper shipments, the country's main export, the central bank
said on Monday.
    The figure marked a turnaround from July's trade deficit,
the first negative trade balance since last October. Copper
exports, which have been persistently depressed by the
U.S.-China trade war, nudged up to $3.068 billion in August, the
bank said.
    Total exports reached $5.952 billion, a year-on-year
decrease of 4.5%, while imports fell 11.4% to $5.809 billion.
    
                          August     July      August
                          2019       2019      2018
 Trade balance            $143 mln   -$29 mln  -$324 mln
 Exports (billions of     $5.952     $5.770    $6.234
 dollars)                                      
 Imports (billions of     $5.809     $5.799    $6.558
 dollars)                                      
 Copper export revenue    $3.068     $2.639    $2.782
 (billions of dollars)                         
    

 (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
