Chile reports August trade surplus of $143 mln as copper exports climb

By Aislinn Laing SANTIAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chile registered a trade surplus of $143 million in August, amid an uptick in the value of copper shipments, the country's main export, the central bank said on Monday. The figure marked a turnaround from July's trade deficit, the first negative trade balance since last October. Copper exports, which have been persistently depressed by the U.S.-China trade war, nudged up to $3.068 billion in August, the bank said. Total exports reached $5.952 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 4.5%, while imports fell 11.4% to $5.809 billion. August July August 2019 2019 2018 Trade balance $143 mln -$29 mln -$324 mln Exports (billions of $5.952 $5.770 $6.234 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.809 $5.799 $6.558 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.068 $2.639 $2.782 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)