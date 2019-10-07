Noticias de Mercados
October 7, 2019 / 12:00 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

CORRECTED-Chile reports September trade deficit of $19 mln amid persistent copper export weakness

Fabian Cambero, Aislinn Laing

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

 (Corrects change in copper exports in third paragraph to
decrease, not increase)
    By Fabian Cambero and Aislinn Laing
    SANTIAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chile registered a trade deficit
of $19 million in September, amid a persistent decline in the
value of copper shipments, its principal export, the central
bank said on Monday.
    The figures represented the second deficit in the country´s
trade balance this year, after a $29 million deficit in July. 
    Copper exports totaled $2.763 billion in September, the bank
said, a 4.2% decrease year on year. 
    Total exports reached $5.205 billion for a year-on-year
decrease of 6.1%, while imports decreased 6.2% to $5.224
billion.
    
                          Sept 2019  Aug 2019  Sept 2018
 Trade balance            -$19 mln   $143 mln  -$23 mln 
 Exports (billions of     $5.205     $5.952    $5.543
 dollars)                                      
 Imports (billions of     $5.224     $5.809    $5.567
 dollars)                                      
 Copper export revenue    $2.763     $3.068    $2.782
 (billions of dollars)                         
 
 (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Aislinn Laing; Editing by Toby
Chopra)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below