CORRECTED-Chile reports September trade deficit of $19 mln amid persistent copper export weakness

(Corrects change in copper exports in third paragraph to decrease, not increase) By Fabian Cambero and Aislinn Laing SANTIAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chile registered a trade deficit of $19 million in September, amid a persistent decline in the value of copper shipments, its principal export, the central bank said on Monday. The figures represented the second deficit in the country´s trade balance this year, after a $29 million deficit in July. Copper exports totaled $2.763 billion in September, the bank said, a 4.2% decrease year on year. Total exports reached $5.205 billion for a year-on-year decrease of 6.1%, while imports decreased 6.2% to $5.224 billion. Sept 2019 Aug 2019 Sept 2018 Trade balance -$19 mln $143 mln -$23 mln Exports (billions of $5.205 $5.952 $5.543 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.224 $5.809 $5.567 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.763 $3.068 $2.782 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Aislinn Laing; Editing by Toby Chopra)