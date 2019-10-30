Noticias de Mercados
October 30, 2019 / 12:59 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 40 minutes ago

Chile mining, manufacturing output drops in September

Aislinn Laing, Natalia A. Ramos Miranda

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

By Aislinn Laing and Natalia A. Ramos Miranda

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chile’s manufacturing production dropped 1.5% compared with the same month the previous year amid a decrease in mining production in the same period of 5.4%, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop in mining output from the previous month, and a 2.4% drop over the year, was driven primarily by a drop in copper ore levels and iron production, the government statistics agency INE said.

Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Aislinn Laing, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below