Chile mining, manufacturing output drops in September

By Aislinn Laing and Natalia A. Ramos Miranda

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chile’s manufacturing production dropped 1.5% compared with the same month the previous year amid a decrease in mining production in the same period of 5.4%, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop in mining output from the previous month, and a 2.4% drop over the year, was driven primarily by a drop in copper ore levels and iron production, the government statistics agency INE said.

Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Aislinn Laing, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Angus MacSwan