Chile's November exports fall 12% amid unrest -central bank

Dave Sherwood

    SANTIAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chile's export revenue fell 12%
to $5.3 billion in November, the central bank said on Monday,
more bad news for an ailing economy hammered by the worst unrest
since the South American nation's return to democracy in 1990.
    Weeks of sometimes violent protests, riots, arson and
looting have led to at least 26 deaths and billions in losses to
private businesses and public infrastructure. The unrest
prompted the central bank last week to slash forecasts for
growth, investment and demand through 2020.
    The bad news for Chile was made worse by a weak global
copper price, which drove exports from the world's top copper
producer down 8.7% in November to $2.772 billion.
    The country's vast copper mines have nonetheless largely
maintained production and kept operations running normally
despite more than 50 days of protests, though there have been
incidents at some operations and uncertainty lingers.

    Import revenue also fell 8.3%, to $5.171 billion in
November, central bank data showed.
    
            
                          November   October   November
                          2019       2019      2018
 Trade balance            $111 mln   -$307     $359 mln 
                                     mln       
 Exports (billions of     $5.281     $5.257    $6.000
 dollars)                                      
 Imports (billions of     $5.171     $5.564    $5.641
 dollars)                                      
 Copper export revenue    $2.772     $2.515    $3.036
 (billions of dollars)                         
    

 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Toby
Chopra)
