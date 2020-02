SANTIAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chile copper export revenue jumped 8.3% to $2.716 billion in January, the central bank said on Friday, as the world´s top copper producer continued output following months of protests.

Chile posted a trade balance of $1.214 billion in January, the bank said. Total exports fell 0.7% to $6.702 billion, while imports fell 2.9% to $5.488 billion.

