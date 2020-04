SANTIAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade balance of $1.243 billion in March, the central bank said on Tuesday, as imports plunged nearly 20% versus the previous year amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Exports also dropped off 6.5% to 5.694 billion, pushed downward by a 7.6% drop in the value of copper of shipments.

The world´s top producer said it exported $2.641 billion worth of copper in March. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)