Chile posts 2018 trade surplus of $5.378 bln

    SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus
 of $5.378 billion for full-year 2018, the central
bank reported on Monday, slightly down from the previous year's
$6.907 bln.
    The bank said the country had a trade surplus of $596
million in December, almost double the $334 million surplus
reported in November. 
    Copper export revenue in December was $3.489 billion in
December, central bank data showed. 
    U.S.-China trade tensions have affected the price of the red
metal but internal demand in Chile has remained robust, boosted
by investment and consumption.
    The bank projects the world's top copper exporter to post a
trade balance $6 bln in full-year 2019.  
                          December    November    December
                          2018        2018        2017
 Trade balance (millions  $596 mln    $334 mln    $1.296 bln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.537      $5.955      $6.915
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.941      $5.622      $5.619
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $3.489      $2.986      $4.037
 (billions of dollars)                            
 
 (Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Antonio de la Jara; Editing by
Toby Chopra)
