Chile posts November trade surplus even as copper exports soften

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $334 million in November, the central bank reported on Friday, putting an end to a trade deficit that has lingered since August. The surplus came even as the value of copper exports in world top copper exporter Chile softened by 12.5 percent over the same month in 2017 amid price votality and U.S.-China trade tensions that have affected the price of the red metal. The surplus was attributed primarily to a fall in the value of imports, the bank said. November October November 2018 2018 2017 Trade balance (millions $334 mln -$217 mln $651 mln of dollars) Exports (billions of $5.955 $6.566 $6.174 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.622 $6.783 $5.523 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.986 $3.155 $3.415 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)