December 7, 2018 / 11:57 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Chile posts November trade surplus even as copper exports soften

    SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus
 of $334 million in November, the central bank
reported on Friday, putting an end to a trade deficit that has
lingered since August.  
    The surplus came even as the value of copper exports in
world top copper exporter Chile softened by 12.5 percent over
the same month in 2017 amid price votality and U.S.-China trade
tensions that have affected the price of the red metal.
    The surplus was attributed primarily to a fall in the value
of imports, the bank said.
    
    
                          November    October     November
                          2018        2018        2017
 Trade balance (millions  $334 mln    -$217 mln   $651 mln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $5.955      $6.566      $6.174
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.622      $6.783      $5.523
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $2.986      $3.155      $3.415
 (billions of dollars)                            
 

 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
