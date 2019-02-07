Noticias de Mercados
February 7, 2019 / 12:04 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Chile posts January trade surplus of $1.031 bln - central bank

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a January trade surplus of $1.031 billion, with copper exports reaching $2.542 billion in the same month, the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

The surplus was almost double the $596 million posted in December, and was down to reduced imports, the bank said.

Exports reached $6.671 billion in the first month of the year, an increase of 2.05 percent from December, while imports were $5.639 billion, compared to $5.941 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below