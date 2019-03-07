UPDATE 1-Chile copper, lithium export revenue drops in February -central bank

(Updates with new focus on copper and lithium figures and context on February rains) By Dave Sherwood March 7 (Reuters) - Chile's copper export revenue in February dropped nearly 19 percent from the same month the previous year to $2.59 billion, the country's central bank said on Thursday. Lithium exports also fell during the same period to $60 million in February, down from $76 million the previous year. Unusually heavy rains and flooding in the Atacama desert in February docked production at many of the country's top copper and lithium mines. Total exports from world top copper producer Chile fell 12.2 percent to $5.55 billion in the second month of the year, while imports increased slightly to $5.27 billion, leaving a trade gap of $276 million. February January February 2019 2019 2018 Trade balance $276 mln $1.031 bln $1.255 bln Exports (billions of $5.546 $6.671 $6.323 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.270 $5.639 $5.068 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.586 $2.542 $3.177 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Dave Sherwood, additional reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bill Trott)