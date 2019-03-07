Noticias de Mercados
UPDATE 1-Chile copper, lithium export revenue drops in February -central bank

Dave Sherwood

    March 7 (Reuters) - Chile's copper export revenue in
February dropped nearly 19 percent from the same month the
previous year to $2.59 billion, the country's central bank said
on Thursday. 
    Lithium exports also fell during the same period to $60
million in February, down from $76 million the previous year.
    Unusually heavy rains and flooding in the Atacama desert in
February docked production at many of the country's top copper
and lithium mines.
    Total exports from world top copper producer Chile fell 12.2
percent to $5.55 billion in the second month of the year, while
imports increased slightly to $5.27 billion, leaving a trade gap
of $276 million. 

        
                          February    January     February
                          2019        2019        2018
 Trade balance            $276 mln    $1.031 bln  $1.255 bln
 Exports (billions of     $5.546      $6.671      $6.323
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.270      $5.639      $5.068
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $2.586      $2.542      $3.177
 (billions of dollars)                            
 
 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood, additional reporting by Aislinn
Laing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bill Trott)
