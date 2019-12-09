Noticias de Mercados
UPDATE 1-Chile's November exports drop 12%, lithium and copper revenues down

Dave Sherwood

 (Adds drop in lithium revenues, context)
    By Dave Sherwood 
    SANTIAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chile's export revenue fell 12%
to $5.3 billion in November, the central bank said on Monday,
more bad news for an ailing economy hammered by the worst unrest
since the South American nation's return to democracy in 1990.
    Weeks of sometimes violent protests, riots, arson and
looting have led to at least 26 deaths and billions in losses to
private businesses and public infrastructure. The unrest
prompted the central bank last week to slash forecasts for
growth, investment and demand through 2020.
    The bad news for Chile was made worse by falling prices for
both copper and lithium. Chile is the world's top producer of
copper, and the No. 2 producer of lithium, both critical
building blocks for electric vehicles.
    Revenue from copper exports plunged 8.7% in November to
$2.772 billion, while lithium exports tumbled nearly 6% to $67
million.
    The country's vast copper mines have nonetheless largely
maintained output despite more than 50 days of protests. 
Top lithium producers SQM and Albemarle have also said
production had largely been spared.
    
                          November   October   November
                          2019       2019      2018
 Trade balance            $111 mln   -$307     $359 mln 
                                     mln       
 Exports (billions of     $5.281     $5.257    $6.000
 dollars)                                      
 Imports (billions of     $5.171     $5.564    $5.641
 dollars)                                      
 Copper export revenue    $2.772     $2.515    $3.036
 (billions of dollars)                         
    

 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Toby
Chopra and Marguerita Choy)
