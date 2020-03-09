UPDATE 1-Chile copper export revenue down 2.3%, imports down 18.1% in February - Central Bank

(Adds table, context) By Aislinn Laing SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - Chilean copper export revenue dropped 2.3% in February while imports to the Latin American nation dropped 18.1%, the central bank said on Friday, as the world's top copper producer struggled with weak demand from its main buyer China and domestic unrest. Chile posted a trade balance of $821 million in February, the bank said. Total exports were down 6.6% to $5.134bn, while imports dropped 18.1% to $4.313 billion The results continue a downwards trajectory across all trade metrics for Chile in recent months. The country is struggling to recover from violent protests over inequality and social injustices that started in October and resulted in billions in losses to private businesses and public infrastructure, as well as blighting Chile's image as the investors' darling. The world's top copper producer has also been hit by a demand and price slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, its principal consumer. Chile's copper exports were valued at $2.484 billion in February. February January February 2020 2020 2019 Trade balance $821 mln $1.214 $1.097 bln bln Exports (billions of $5.134 $6.702 $5.496 dollars) Imports (billions of $4.313 $5.488 $5.270 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.484 $2.716 $2.541 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)