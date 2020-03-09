Noticias de Mercados
UPDATE 1-Chile copper export revenue down 2.3%, imports down 18.1% in February - Central Bank

Aislinn Laing

 (Adds table, context)
    By Aislinn Laing
    SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - Chilean copper export revenue
dropped 2.3% in February while imports to the Latin American
nation dropped 18.1%, the central bank said on Friday, as the
world's top copper producer struggled with weak demand from its
main buyer China and domestic unrest.  
    Chile posted a trade balance of $821 million in February,
the bank said. Total exports were down 6.6% to $5.134bn, while
imports dropped 18.1% to $4.313 billion
    The results continue a downwards trajectory across all trade
metrics for Chile in recent months. The country is struggling to
recover from violent protests over inequality and social
injustices that started in October and resulted in billions in
losses to private businesses and public infrastructure, as well
as blighting Chile's image as the investors' darling. 
    The world's top copper producer has also been hit by a
demand and price slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak in
China, its principal consumer. Chile's copper exports were
valued at $2.484 billion in February. 
    
                          February   January   February
                          2020       2020      2019 
 Trade balance            $821 mln   $1.214    $1.097
                                     bln       bln 
 Exports (billions of     $5.134     $6.702    $5.496
 dollars)                                      
 Imports (billions of     $4.313     $5.488    $5.270
 dollars)                                      
 Copper export revenue    $2.484     $2.716    $2.541
 (billions of dollars)                         
 
 (Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Fabian Cambero; Editing by
Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)
