SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade balance of $1.403 billion in May, the central bank reported on Monday, while copper exports were $2.567bn, a 11.8% year on year drop, highlighting the blow dealt to the country’s main export by the coronavirus outbreak.

Total exports were $5.230bn, a year on year drop of 15.2%, while imports reached $3.828bn, a drop of 36.4%.

