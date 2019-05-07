UPDATE 1-Chile exports fall in April as copper output slides -central bank

(Adds table, context on copper production) May 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted an April trade surplus of $612 million, the country's central bank said on Tuesday, even as the value of copper exports slid 4.1 percent from the previous period amid falling prices and production of the metal. Total copper exports reached $2.78 billion in April, down 6.1 percent from March. Total exports topped $5.8 billion, down 6.3 percent from the same month in 2018, and imports hit 5.25 billion. Miners in the world's top copper producer suffered a difficult first quarter of 2019. State miner Codelco and others were forced to suspend or scale back operations in January following unusually heavy rains in Chile's northern desert, with operational issues and falling ore grades continuing to weigh on output at Chile's top deposits. April March April 2019 2019 2018 Trade balance $612 mln $607 mln $770 mln Exports (billions of $5.866 $6.194 $6.262 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.254 $5.587 $5.492 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.782 $2.970 $2.902 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)