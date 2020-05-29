UPDATE 1-Chile jobless rate hits 9% amid pandemic

(Adds additional figures on employment, context)

SANTIAGO, May 29 (Reuters) - Chile’s unemployment rate hit 9% between February and April versus the same period a year ago, the government said on Friday, as lockdown measures batter the South American nation’s ailing economy.

The trade, fishing and manufacturing industries saw the sharpest drops in employment, the national statistics institute INE said in a statement. The self-employed in all sectors were particularly hard hit, the agency said.

Chile´s unemployment rate had already hit a decade-long high in the first quarter, pushed upwards by months of protests over inequality in late 2019 that paralyzed the country and sowed billions in losses.

Increasingly strict lockdown measures through May in the capital Santiago, the country´s economic engine, are likely to leave many more out of work, economists say.

Chile, once among Latin America´s most stable economies, has reported nearly 87,000 coronavirus cases and 890 deaths.

The South American nation has already announced an historic stimulus package of $17 billion, worth more than 5% of gross domestic product, to ease the economic impact of the pandemic.

Measures include beefed-up unemployment checks, deferred tax payments and government-backed credit lines for small business. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)