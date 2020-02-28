UPDATE 1-Chile November-January jobless rate rose to 7.4%

(Adds details from INE press conference to explain methodology changes) SANTIAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chile's official unemployment rate rose to 7.4% during the November to January period, the government said on Friday. The National Institute of Statistics (INE) said the figure was 0.3 percentage point higher than the one recorded in the three months to December because of a change to its calculation methodology. INE director Sandra Quijada said the changes seek to incorporate the impact of the migrant population on the Chilean labor market. Immigration into Chile has increased sixfold in less than 30 years, from 114,500 in the 1992 census, to 746,465 in 2017, amid a wave of mass migration from destitute nations in the region such as Haiti and Venezuela. "The foreign population has strongly influenced the dynamics of the labor market," Quijada told a press conference in Santiago on Friday. Chile's former labor minister Nicolas Monckeberg said last July that more than 1 million migrant workers were living in Chile, 50% of whom had arrived in the last year. He said the sudden increase presented a "challenge" for the government since it affected employment figures and would force it to create more jobs than it otherwise would have had to. The unemployment rate of the migrant population is 6.7% and for nationals 7.1%, INE said on Friday. The rise in unemployment also comes after successive months of anti-government protests that caused millions of dollars' worth of damage to business, saw the peso fall to historically low levels and damaged investor confidence in the commodities-rich nation. November-J October November anuary -December 2018 2020 2019 -January 2019 Rate (pct) 7.4 7.0 6.8 (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Alex Richardson and Steve Orlofsky)