UPDATE 1-China to exempt some Brazilian chicken imports from anti-dumping tariffs

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China will exempt 14 Brazilian firms including BRF and JBS Group from anti-dumping tariffs on imports of chicken products, provided sales are made above an undisclosed floor price, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The exemptions follow months of negotiations between Brazilian chicken producers and China, as Brazil sought to resolve an anti-dumping probe launched in August 2017, and were included in the ministry’s final ruling.

A preliminary determination in June last year had placed duties of between 18.8 percent to 38.4 percent on all imports of Brazilian broiler chicken.

Under the final decision, Beijing will maintain tariffs of between 17.8 percent and 32.4 percent from Feb. 17 for a period of five years.

However, a list of companies will be excluded from the tariffs as part of a “price undertaking” agreed between the two sides, and reported by Reuters last month. The agreement set minimum prices for sales to China.

