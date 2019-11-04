UPDATE 1-Brazil says China approves seven plants for exports of pork innards

(Adds names of companies that operate plants)

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government said on Monday that China has approved seven meatpacking plants in the state of Santa Catarina for the export of pork innards.

Exports can begin immediately, Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Twitter, adding that the approvals came as a result of talks held during President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to China last month.

The units authorized to export pork innards to China include one operated by BRF SA and two by JBS SA.

The remaining four are run by privately owned food processors Cooperativa Central Aurora Alimentos and Pamplona Alimentos, each with two new plants approved, the ministry said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Ana Mano; editing by Louise Heavens and Dan Grebler)