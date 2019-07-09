China's top two copper smelters sign H120 concentrate deals with Antofagasta - sources

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s top two copper smelters, Jiangxi Copper Co and Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group, have signed copper concentrate supply deals with Chilean miner Antofagasta for the first half of 2020, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

One source put the agreed treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), the amount miners pay to smelters to process copper ore into refined metal, at $64 a tonne and 6.4 cents a pound, while the other gave a range of $64 to $70 a tonne and 6.4 to 7 cents a pound. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Shivani Singh; editing by Christian Schmollinger)