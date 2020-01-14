China Dec unwrought copper imports hit highest since March 2016

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s unwrought copper imports rose 9.1% in December from the previous month to 527,000 tonnes, the highest since March 2016, customs data showed on Tuesday, as improving factory activity and dwindling scrap metal supply lifted demand.

Imports of copper ore and concentrate CNC-COPORE-IMP came in at 1.93 million tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said, down 10.5% from a record 2.157 million tonnes in November, while aluminium exports rose by 5.8% from the previous month to 478,000 tonnes, the highest since July. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)