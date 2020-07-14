China's June unwrought copper imports rise to record 656,483 tonnes

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China’s unwrought copper imports rose by 50% in June from the previous month, customs data showed on Tuesday, buoyed by cheaper prices of overseas metal, increased manufacturing activity and shortages of scrap.

Imports by the world’s top copper consumer were a record 656,483 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said, according to Reuters records.

That compared to 436,030.6 tonnes in May and was up about twofold from 326,000 tonnes in June 2019.

