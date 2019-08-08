Noticias de Mercados
China July iron ore imports surge 21%

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports surged 21% in July from the month before to their highest level since January, customs data showed on Thursday, as supply grew from miners in Australia and Brazil.

Arrivals of iron ore, a key steelmaking raw material, came in at 91.02 million tonnes in July, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

That was up from a 40-month-low of 75.08 million tonnes in June and 1.2% higher than 89.3 million tonnes in July 2018.

Over the first seven months of 2019, China imported 590.08 million tonnes of iron ore, down 4.9% from the same period last year, the customs data showed.

Reporting by Muyu Xu, Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford

