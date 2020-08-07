China's July iron ore imports at record monthly high

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports in July rose 10.8% from a month earlier to a record high, customs data showed on Friday, driven by shipments from miners and resilient demand in China as its economy bounced back after disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrivals of the key steelmaking ingredient were 112.65 tonnes last month, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. That compared to 101.68 million tonnes in June and was 24% up from July 2019.

Over the first seven months of the year, China brought in 659.6 million tonnes of iron ore, rising 11.8% from the same period last year, the customs data showed.

Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Kim Coghill