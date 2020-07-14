China's iron ore imports hit 33-month high in June

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports jumped 16.8% in June from a month earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, fuelled by rising shipments from miners and robust demand in China.

China, the world’s biggest steel producer, brought in 101.68 million tonnes of iron ore last month, surging from 87.03 million in May, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The figure was 35.3% higher from June 2019 and the highest since October 2017.

For the first half of the year, arrivals of the steelmaking raw material came in at 546.9 million tonnes, up 9.6% from the corresponding 2019 period, the data showed. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)