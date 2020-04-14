China March iron ore imports down 3.8% y/y - Rtrs calculation

* March iron ore imports at 83.16 mln T - Rtrs calculation

* Q1 imports at 260 mln T vs 261 mln T same period last year

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports fell in March, customs data showed on Tuesday, as mills slowed production to digest record-high steel inventories after disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak slowed construction and industrial activity.

Imports of the key steelmaking ingredient were 83.16 million tonnes last month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the General Administration of Customs. That was down 3.8% from 86.42 million tonnes a year earlier and compared with 176.8 million tonnes in the first two months of 2020.

China combined its trade data for January and February this year instead of releasing data for individual months.

For the first quarter this year, the world’s biggest steel producer brought in 260 million tonnes of iron ore, according to customs, edging down 0.4% from same period year earlier. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)