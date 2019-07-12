China June iron ore imports fall to lowest since Feb 2016 -Rtrs calculation

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports in June fell from a year ago, touching their lowest since February 2016, according to a Reuters’ calculation based on official data released on Friday, as supply declined from top miners in Brazil and Australia.

Arrivals of the steelmaking raw material were 75.08 million tonnes last month, Reuters’ calculations showed, below the 83.75 million tonnes brought in May and down from the 83.24 million tonnes in June 2018.

For the first-half of the year, the world’s biggest iron ore consumer brought in 499 million tonnes of ore, down 5.9% from the same period in 2018, the customs data showed. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; editing by Christian Schmollinger)