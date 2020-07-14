Noticias de Mercados
China June soybean imports hit highest monthly record

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China’s monthly imports of soybeans roared to their highest in June, jumping 71% from the corresponding month a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as a flurry of cargoes arrived from top supplier Brazil.

China, the world’s top importer of the commodity, shipped in 11.16 million tonnes in June, well above 6.51 million a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The figures are also up 19% from 9.38 million tonnes in May. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

