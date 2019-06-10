China May soybean imports fall on-year -Reuters calculation

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports fell 24 percent in May from the same month last year, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed on Monday, as higher tariffs on U.S. cargoes and outbreaks of African swine fever checked demand.

China brought in 7.36 million tonnes of soybeans in May, down from 9.69 million tonnes last year, according to customs data. That was also down from 7.64 million tonnes in April. CNC-SOY-IMP (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)