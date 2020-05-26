China's April soybean imports from top supplier Brazil rise 2.6%

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports in April from top supplier Brazil rose 2.6% from a year earlier, customs data showed late Monday, as the South American country could ship more cargoes owing to better weather conditions.

China, the world’s top soybean buyer, brought in 5.939 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil in April, up from 5.786 million tonnes last year, according to the General Administration of Customs data detailing the origin and destinations of commodity shipments.

April’s imports from Brazil were also almost triple March arrivals of 2.099 million tonnes, which had seen severe cargo delays due to heavy rains.

Previously published customs data showed China’s total soybean imports for the month fell 12% to 6.714 million tonnes from last year.

China’s soybean and soymeal inventories fell to historical lows as a result, forcing some crushers to curb production. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)