SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Wednesday that he does not expect the coronavirus outbreak to negatively impact China’s meat imports.

CEO Gilberto Tomazoni said that during China’s SARS outbreak in the 2000s, which could be a comparable situation, meat imports actually rose. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)