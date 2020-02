MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Rosneft’s oil supplies to China are stable and unaffected by the coronavirus epidemic, the company’s vice-president Otabek Karimov said at a news conference on Wednesday.

He also said that Venezuela was paying its debt to Rosneft on schedule. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)