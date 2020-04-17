Noticias de Mercados
April 17, 2020 / 12:21 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

China's Tianqi Lithium explores asset sales, no deals signed

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium Corp , one of the world’s top lithium producers, said on Friday it was exploring selling equity and assets, as well as bringing in a strategic investor to address liquidity problems but that no agreement had yet been signed.

The Chinese company, which is set to post a heavy loss in both 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 amid low lithium prices, made the comments in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange after reports it was looking to sell a stake in its Australian joint venture Talison Lithium to ease its debt burden. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Meg Shen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below