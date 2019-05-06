China's Hengli Petrochemical run new oil refinery at full output in May

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - China’s Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd, a privately owned oil refiner, is expected to operate its 400,000-barrels-per-day plant in northeast China at full capacity later this month, five months after it started trial runs, company officials told Reuters on Monday.

“The plant is now running at 85 to 90 percent capacity. It can reach full capacity very, very soon,” said a company executive with direct knowledge of the plant’s operation.

A second company source said the plant, situated in the city of Dalian, is targeting May 20 for full operations.

A company spokesman confirmed that full operation later this month is the goal, without giving further details. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Christian Schmollinger)