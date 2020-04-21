China stocks end lower as historic crude plunge saps risk sentiment

* Shanghai stocks -0.9%, CSI300 index down 1.18%

* U.S. crude futures drop below zero for first time ever

* Oil plunge hurts sentiment, outlook for commodities demand

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower on Tuesday, as caution recaptured world markets after U.S. crude futures recorded a historic plunge overnight, prompting investors to stay away from riskier assets.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.9% at 2,827.01, narrowing early losses.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.18%, with its financial sector sub-index ending lower by 1.05%, the consumer staples sector down 1.64%, the real estate index down 1.27% and the healthcare sub-index closed 1% weaker.

** U.S. oil prices hobbled back into positive territory on Tuesday after sinking below $0 for the first time ever, but international benchmark Brent dipped as the global coronavirus crisis severely reduces demand for crude. ** The plunge in oil prices hurt sentiment and the outlook for commodities demand and economic recovery, dragging A-shares lower, said Zhang Qi, Shanghai-based analyst at Haitong Securities Co. ** China reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 20, down from 12 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country’s health authority said on Tuesday.

** The northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi saw a return of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 21 new infections from abroad as well as seven cases with no clinical symptoms. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.82%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.954%.

** China’s yuan eased to a 2-1/2-week low against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, as investors fled to safety after crude prices turned negative for the first time in history.

** At 0716 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0846 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% weaker than the previous close of 7.0736.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 2.14%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.97%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index lost 7.3% and the CSI300 dropped 7%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 13.7%. Shanghai stocks gained 2.79% so far this month. (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)