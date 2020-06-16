China shares close higher on hopes of outbreak control, U.S.-China talks

* SSEC +1.4%, CSI300 +1.5%

* Both SSEC and CSI300 post biggest gains since June 1

* Confidence in virus control lifts stocks - analyst

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - China shares ended higher on Tuesday, with sentiment lifted by confidence in Beijing’s capability to control the latest resurgence of coronavirus cases and expectations of bilateral Sino-U.S. talks. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.44% at 2,931.75, posting its biggest daily gain in more than two weeks. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.51%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.04%. The consumer staples sector rose 1.03%, the real estate index was up 1.22% and the healthcare sub-index gained 2.43%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.77% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 1.84%. ** After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded some 106 new cases since June 11. ** But investors showed confidence this time that Beijing is capable of putting the latest resurgence under control, as the government is now more experienced in handling the outbreak, said Zhang Qi, an analyst at Haitong Securities. ** Also lifting sentiment, Mainland China reported 40 new confirmed coronavirus cases for June 15, down from 49 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

** The A-shares were also helped by reports on expected meetings between the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China’s state councillor Yang Jiechi this week to discuss bilateral ties that have soured deeply since the start of the year. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 2.78%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 4.88%. ** At 0701 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0771 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 7.0888. (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)