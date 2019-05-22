China stocks fall after report US could ban another tech firm

* SSEC -0.5%, CSI300 -0.5%,

* After Huawei, U.S. could blacklist Chinese surveillance tech firm - media

* China ready for further U.S. trade talks, ambassador says

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes fell on Wednesday, as trade worries intensified following a report that the United States could blacklist another Chinese tech firm after banning Huawei Technologies last week.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5%, to 3,649.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index also ended down 0.5% at 2,891.70.

** The U.S. administration is considering Huawei-like sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision, media reports show, deepening worries that trade friction between the world’s top two economies could be further inflamed.

** That came after the U.S. Commerce Department blocked Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from buying U.S. goods last week.

** Beijing is ready to resume trade talks with Washington, China’s ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said, as a top U.S. business lobby in China said nearly half its members are seeing non-tariff barrier retaliation in China due to the trade war.

** Foreign investors continued to retreat via the Stock Connect linking Hong Kong and the mainland, selling more than 4 billion yuan ($578.87 million) worth of mainland shares on Wednesday. They have so far sold more than 40 billion yuan worth of A-shares in May.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.09%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.05%.

** At 07:14 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.9105 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% weaker than the previous close of 6.9028.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were NINGBO BIRD Co Ltd, up 10.05%, followed by Shanghai Wondertek Software Co Ltd, which gained 10.02% and Hunan Copote Science Technology Co Ltd that rose 10.01%.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were ZHEJIANG DIBAY ELECTRIC Co Ltd, down 9.98%, followed by Yuancheng Environment Co Ltd that shed 6.92% and Guangxi Wuzhou Communications Co Ltd which lost 6.87%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 16% and the CSI300 has risen 21.2%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 4.8%. Shanghai stocks have declined 6.06% this month.

** As of 07:15 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 24.27% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ($1 = 6.9100 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)