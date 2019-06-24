China stocks close higher on trade hopes

* SSEC +0.2%, CSI300 +0.2%, HSI +0.1%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.2%

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used +0.5%

* FTSE China A50 +0.5%

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - China stocks edged higher on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on any signs of thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations at the G20 summit later this week.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 3,841.27, while the Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.2% to 3,008.15.

** The G20 summit will be held in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29.

** President Xi Jinping will attend the summit, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, giving the first official confirmation of his attendance at a gathering where he is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

** The news came after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday decided to call off a planned China speech, which also increased optimism on upcoming trade talks with Beijing.

** “While Trump may agree to postpone further tariffs, we doubt that any ceasefire will prove durable. With views on U.S.-China relations hardening on both sides of the Pacific, it is increasingly difficult to envisage a deal that would be acceptable to both sides. Our base case is still that by early next year, the U.S. will have imposed tariffs on nearly all imports from China,” Capital Economics said.

** China and the United States should make compromises in trade talks, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Monday, ahead of a much-anticipated meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents at this week’s G20 summit.

** Despite hopes, the picture remained mixed.

** The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it was adding several Chinese companies and a government-owned institute involved in super computing with military applications to its national security “entity list” that bars them from buying U.S. parts and components without government approval.

** Trump is looking to require next-generation 5G cellular equipment used in the United States to be designed and manufactured outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Stocks of China’s 5G-related companies fell after the report raised concerns about the technology sector.

** In China, the Global Times newspaper said U.S.-based FedEx Corp is likely to be added to Beijing’s “unreliable entities list”.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.13%.

** At 07:14 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8785 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% weaker than the previous close of 6.8675.

** As of 07:15 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.46% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)