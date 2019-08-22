China stocks end higher, bolstered by consumer firms

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China stocks ended a volatile session higher on Thursday, as gains in consumer companies countered lingering worries over a bruising trade war with the United States.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.3% higher at 3,793.51, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1% at 2,883.44.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was “the chosen one” to address trade imbalances with China, even as congressional researchers warned that his tariffs would hurt the American economy.

** The Chinese currency slipped to a fresh 11-year low against the dollar on Thursday, despite support from major state-owned banks in both the spot and forwards markets.

** A strong rally in major liquor makers pushed the major indexes back into positive territory, against the backdrop of Beijing rolling out more measures to spur domestic consumption to shore up growth.

** The CSI consumer staples index ended up 2%, boosted by liquor giant Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd’s 3.4% jump to another record high.

** The rally made Moutai the fourth-largest listed firm in the A-share market by market value.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.46%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.05%.

** At 07:17 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0748 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Feilo Acoustics Co Ltd , up 10.14%, followed by DuZhe Publishing & Media Co Ltd and Lanzhou LS Heavy Equipment Co Ltd , both gaining 10.05%.

** The largest percentage losers were Zhejiang Tieliu Clutch Co Ltd down 7.25%. Zhejiang Great Shengda Packaging Co Ltd followed with a 7.07% drop and Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co Ltd, down 5.14%.

** As of 07:18 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.85% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)