Hong Kong shares end lower on growth warning, profit taking

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, pulling back from six-month highs recorded a day earlier, as investors took profits, and as the city’s leader warned that Hong Kong could record negative growth for the full 2019 year.

** The Hang Seng index closed 104.50 points down or 0.39% at 26,786.76. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.22% to 10,547. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.5%, the financial sector ended 0.46% lower and the property sector rose 0.11%. ** The IT sector, which had lifted the Hang Seng index to its highest close in six weeks on Monday, dipped 1.49%. ** Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she expects the Asian financial hub to record negative economic growth for the full 2019 year, as the city grapples with five months of often violent anti-government protests. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WH Group Ltd, which gained 5.75%, while the biggest loser was Sands China Ltd , which fell 1.67%. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.87% at 2,954.18 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.42%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.47%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0625 per U.S. dollar at 08:14 GMT, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 7.0672. ** The top gainers among H-shares were ANTA Sports Products Ltd up 3.76%, followed by China Tower Corp Ltd, gaining 2.41% and Sinopharm Group Co Ltd, up by 2.02%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CITIC Securities Co Ltd, which was down 1.85%, Tencent Holdings Ltd, which fell 1.55% and China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd, down by 1.55%. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)