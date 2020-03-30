Hong Kong stocks fall on coronavirus' economic toll

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.4%

* HSI -1.3%, HSCE -1.1%, CSI300 -1.0%

* FTSE China A50 -0.6%

March 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks settled lower on Monday as investors braced for a deep recession in the global economy with more countries tightening or imposing lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 309.17 points, or 1.32%, at 23,175.11. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.08% to 9,402.17.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.3%, while the IT sector fell 1.71%, the financial sector ended 1.07% lower and the property sector declined 1.33%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was PetroChina Co Ltd , which climbed 2.75%, while the biggest loser was Sands China Ltd, which fell 4.92%.

** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.9% at 2,747.21, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.97%.

** A rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers’ frantic efforts to cushion the fallout from the virus outbreak.

** A new wave of downward correction could come as companies will start to first-quarter publish results in early April, which could be bad due to the outbreak, brokerage house Guodu Hong Kong said in a report.

** China’s central bank unexpectedly cut the rate on reverse repurchase agreements by 20 basis points, the largest in nearly five years, as authorities stepped up measures to relieve pressure on an economy ravaged by the pandemic.

** In a note to clients, Capital Economics said, “a lot more easing will be needed, especially on the fiscal front, to help the economy return to its pre-virus trend.”

** Activity in the vast manufacturing sector likely remained in contraction in March, though it was set to stabilise slightly from the virus-led collapse that virtually paralysed the world’s second-biggest economy.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.38%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.57%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0918 per U.S. dollar at 08:08 GMT, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 7.097. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)